Honda Cars India registers 4,660 units of domestic sales in May 2023

New Delhi : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 4,660 units in May 2023. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 587 units in May’23.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our sales for the month of May’23 was in line with our plan. The Amaze and City continued to perform well and get strong customer preference. Along with this, we are gearing up for the world premiere of our upcoming new SUV model Honda Elevate. The new Honda SUV is garnering a lot of attention in the market from the customers across our network and platforms. We are confident that it will be well received by the consumers.”

The company had registered 8,188 units in domestic sales and exported 1,997 units in May’ 22.