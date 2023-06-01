OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI named the best all-inclusive hotel in the world on TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards 2023

Bhubaneswar: OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is celebrating being named the world’s best all-inclusive hotel in the world, in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023. Released this week, and with rankings compiled by analysing 12 months of TripAdvisor review data from more than 1.5 million hotels, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI was named number one all-inclusive hotel in the world, and placed at number two in the overall ‘Best of the Best Hotels’ category in the world.

The success of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is attributed to the vision and leadership of Salil Panigrahi, a highly accomplished hotelier in the Maldives. It is in fact in Odisha, the home state of Panigrahi where he discovered his passion for hospitality during his CA articleship, where he conducted audits in hotel companies, igniting his interest in the field. Driven by his enthusiasm, Salil established Atmosphere Core in 2013 and under his guidance, the group has successfully introduced eight resorts in the Maldives within the past decade. Guided by the core philosophy of “Joy of Giving ” and prioritizing long-term relationships over short-term gains, Panigrahi’s leadership and vision will soon be seen with an upcoming arrival in India, as The OZEN Collection aims to offer a unique blend of opulence and immersive experiences, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Offering one of the most bespoke and comprehensive all-inclusive packages in the world, plentiful curated experiences are included as standard, alongside a delicious food and drink offering, that includes fine dining and extensive premium drinks including branded Champagne, speciality whiskeys and over 80 wine labels. Also included are a wide range of experiences such as spa treatments, kids’ club and complimentary rental of kit including windsurfing, catamaran, canoe and stand-up paddle boards.



OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is situated just a 30 minute luxury catamaran ride away from Male. Opened in December 2020, it is a bespoke private island resort, and one of just a few Maldives resort islands completely surrounded by coral reef, offering snorkelling opportunities. 90 secluded villas and RESERVE retreats are divided into eight categories, offering 1-3 bedrooms, located overwater or on the beach. Each features a private pool, and either direct beach or lagoon access, with some offering fun slides directly into the lagoon, and all with a twice-daily restocked maxi bar included in The RESERVE Plan, and with 24/7 service from a private butler, or ‘Hiyani’. Highlights also include four restaurants and two bars, a chef’s garden offering ‘garden to table’ dishes, the tranquil ELE|NA spa and wellness centre, an overwater gym and one of the largest kids’ club in the Maldives. With plenty to entertain, options include complimentary non-motorised water sports, as well as the Maldives’ first eco-friendly open air ice rink. A dive centre, motorised water sports and private yacht charters also on offer.

With OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI scoring an average 5/5 rating from over 1,971 reviews, TripAdvisor reviewers described the resort as ‘Heaven on earth!’, ‘The best honeymoon destination’ and ‘Wonderful holiday in paradise’.