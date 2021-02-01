Honda 2Wheelers India sprints into 2021 with Double Digit 11% growth

Gurugram: Entering 2021 with positivity, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced its January 2021 sales numbers.

Honda 2Wheelers India closed first month of the new decade with 11% jump in domestic sales to 416,716 units in Jan’21 as compared to 374,114 units sold last year. Interestingly despite the low-base effect of last year due to the industry’s migration to BS-6 norms, Honda drove the domestic 2Wheeler industry’s positive momentum from the front in January’21, by adding the maximum incremental volumes (+42,602 units) while maintaining normal inventory levels. Including exports of 20,467 units, Honda’s total sales jumped 8% to 437,183 units compared to 403,406 two-wheelers sold last year.

Talking about the industry scenario and the market demand, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda has entered 2021 with a double digit growth and added the maximum incremental volumes to the industry. While we do foresee the low base effect to remain in play till the end of Q4 and continue into Q1 of FY’22; we are hopeful that colleges re-opening, on-going COVID vaccination drive and stronger urban demand will act as a tailwind for domestic 2Wheeler demand recovery moving ahead. Adding to this, the higher Capex allocation on infrastructure development, new health infrastructure push, increased crop procurement payment to farmers and new scrappage policy in the Budget 2021 can boost sentiments further. Overall, we are excited for 2021 as the stage is set for the launch of another new model from Honda this month.”

Honda 2Wheelers India – January 2021 key highlights

· Two New Models introduced:

1. 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports: Honda commenced bookings for the 2021 edition of Africa Twin Adventure Sports, exclusively at its Honda BigWing Topline showrooms. Adventure lovers can now choose between two colours – Darkness Black Metallic (in Manual Transmission) & Pearl Glare White Tricolor (in DCT variant) with price starting Rs. 15.96 lac (ex-showroom, pan-India).

2. Grazia Sports Edition: Honda’s 125cc advanced urban scooter redefines sporty with its new edgy headlamp & position lamp, new logo and more. The Grazia Sports edition comes in 2 sporty hues of Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red.

· Premium motorcycle business network expansion: In January, Honda inaugurated 3 new BigWing showrooms in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Ludhiana. With this, Honda’s premium motorcycle business has now expanded to 5 Honda BigWing Topline (for the entire premium motorcycle range starting 300cc) and 15 Honda BigWings (for 300-500cc mid-size premium motorcycle).

· Business Milestone: India’s No. 1 selling scooter brand ‘Activa’ achieved 2.5 crore customers mark. Noteworthy, that Activa has created a new first as the only scooter brand in the Indian two-wheeler industry to achieve this milestone.

· Motorsports Milestone: Honda’s factory team Monster Energy Honda Team won the 2021 Dakar Rally giving Honda its first 1-2 victory since 1987 and its second consecutive victory in the motorcycle category. While Kevin Benavides was crowned as 2021 Dakar Rally winner, his team-mate Ricky Brabec finished as 1st runner-up.

· Road Safety National Road Safety Month celebrations: Further accelerating its efforts to educate citizens on road safety, Honda started its 32nd National Road Safety Month in January under the ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’ theme through digital and offline activities across India.