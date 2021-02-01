SDA Chairman Bagchi, Secretary Singh visit Berhampur; Berhampur ITI Gets New Girls’ Hostel

Bhubaneswar: With development of digital infrastructure, students of technology should go for academic excellence and participate in the greater spectrum of self employment, said Sri Subrat Bagchi, Chairman, Skill Development Authority. Sri Bagchi along with Sri Sanjaya Kumar Singh, Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education, I&PR and CMD, IDCO addressed the students of ITI, Berhampur in a meeting. They were addressing on the occasion of inauguration of newly constructed girls’ hostel of the institute. The hostel, built with assistance of IDCO, is equipped with all advanced facilities including provision of indoor and outdoor games.

Sri Singh called upon the students to develop their skills through technical education. He also underlined the necessity of technical education on the part of women and said that minimum 33% of women should come forward for such education. Both Sri Bagchi and Sri Singh visited the premises and inaugurated the Map of India in the largest open air scrap Sculpture park of the institute.

They also praised the skill of the students in preparing various

materials, especially cost effective invertors developed by the students. Sri Bagchi and Sri Singh also visited Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Gopalpur Centre and reviewed the activities of the centre. They also suggested to develop it as a

centre of excellence.

Sri Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, Prncipal, ITI, Berhampur, Dr. S. B. Bandar, Commissioner

BMC along with other officials were present during the programme.