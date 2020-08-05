Home Minister Amit Shah says Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya is a historic and proud day for India

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has said that the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a historic and proud day for India. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone laying ceremony of the Grand Ram Temple on the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji has written a golden chapter in the history of Indian culture & civilization and is the beginning of a new era.

Stating that the building of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been a symbol of faith for Hindus around the world for centuries, Shri Amit Shah said “I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shree Ram Janmabhumi Teerth Kshetra for respecting the faith of billions of people by the performing Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple.”

The Union Home Minister said “The ideals and thoughts of Prabhu Shri Ram live in the soul of India. His character and philosophy is the foundation of Indian culture. With the construction of Ram temple, the holy land of Ayodhya will once again rise up across the world with its full glory. Coming together of Dharma & Development will create job opportunities.”

Shri Amit Shah said, “Best wishes to all Indians on this unforgettable day. The construction of the Grand Prabhu Shree Ram Mandir is a reflection of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s strong and decisive leadership. Modi government will always be committed to protect & preserve Indian culture and its values.”

Shri Amit Shah also said that “The construction of the Prabhu Shri Ram temple is the result of tireless & constant struggle and sacrifice of innumerable known and unknown Ram Bhakts for centuries. On this day, I bow before all those who fought for the invaluable heritage of ‘Sanatana’ (Eternal Dharma) culture for so many years. Jai Shri Ram!”

Related

comments