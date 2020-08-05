Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik leads a silent prayer to ‘commemorate the supreme sacrifices of #CovidWarriors’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik led a Silent Prayer today, through video conference, commemorating supreme sacrifice of COVID warriors who have lost their lives being affected by COVID-19. He further administered oath to remind all of us to act responsibly and strictly follow the COVID guideline to keep ourselves and our families safe. Peoples’ representatives, Officers, Employees and people of Odisha participated in the silent prayer and oath taking programme. Traffic on Bhubaneswar streets comes to a standstill for a 1-minute silent prayer as a mark of respect to CoronaWarriors .

