All governmental resources have been activated for sustainable growth of tribal, tribal areas: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Mr. Vijaybhai Rupani today categorically stated that all the resources of the government have been activated with top priority for the sustainable development of the tribal-forest area and the Tribal Society.

In this reference, the Chief Minister said that the state government has a clear concept to accept every society with equality for making future generations prosperous and happy and be a partner in growth.

The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of the Tribal Advisory Council held under his chairmanship in Gandhinagar.

The meeting was also graced by Mr. Ganpatsinh Vasava, Minister for Tribal Development and Forests, Mr. Ramanbhai Patkar, Minister of State, MLAs of

Tribal Areas, Mr. Anil Mukim – Chief Secretary, Mr. K Kailashnathan – Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Senior Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries.

During the meeting, Mr. Rupani said that Prime Minister Mr. Narendrabhai Modi, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, under ‘The Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojna’ he had allocated Rs. 90,000-crore for all-round growth of the tribal areas.

During the last 3 years, the present government has setup a medical college in every district so that the children of tribal can become doctor and serve the local people, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has given specific emphasised on setting up science stream schools, science colleges, Eklavya Model Schools and ashram schools. We are aiming that as a result of these the 100 % tribal children and youths get educations.

The state government has allocated 7,000 Sq. Mt. of land at a 50% price for building up a hostel in Ahmedabad for providing accommodation to tribal children and youths during their study years.

Mr. Rupani also pointed out that for providing potable drinking water and irrigation water in the tribal areas various works, worth of Rs. 5,000-Cr, are going on. The tendering for constructing The Tribal University has already been done.

Those who spoke on the occasion included various MLAs from the tribal areas, Mr. Dilip Rana, Tribal Development Commissioner, Mr. Anupam Anand, Secretary (Tribal Development) and others.

