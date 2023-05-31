Home Minister Amit Shah holds series of meetings with all stakeholders to restore peace in Manipur

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all political party meeting on Tuesday evening in Imphal and appealed to the leaders of parties to help in bringing normalcy and communal harmony in Manipur. Mr.Shah who arrived Imphal last night held a series of meetings with the leader of various civil organisation groups today and assured them that the center is trying its best to bring peace in the State.

During the all-political party meeting, the Union Home Minister assured the leaders that the five decisions taken during the last night cabinet meeting will be implemented in the State as part of the peace process.

These decisions include immediate steps for restoration of normalcy and bring peace in the State, take necessary action to improve law and order, expedite relief measures, compensation of ten lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased persons and a job to one of the family members of the deceased person and opening of BSNL telephone lines to dispel rumours.

Mr. Shah also visited the Churachandpur district this afternoon and met the leader of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum there.

During the meeting, the Union minister requested leaders to take active roles in restraining violence for fifteen days and said that a political solution will be initiated during the period. He also assured them of a CBI inquiry. He assured them that relief of twenty metric ton rice will be given for tribal communities in Manipur shortly.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister met leaders of various civil organisations in Imphal.

Mr. Shah assured them that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be affected at any cost and appealed to the civil society leaders to take an active role in bringing peace in the State.