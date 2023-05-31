PM Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s month-long mass outreach campaign on Wednesday to mark completion of 9 years of govt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP’s month-long mass outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the government from Ajmer on Wednesday by addressing a rally.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to reach Ajmer tomorrow afternoon. He will pay obeisance at the Brahma temple in Pushkar near Ajmer. After this, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at the Kayad Vishram Sthal. The BJP has made elaborate preparations for the Prime Minister’s meeting. A waterproof pandal has been made to accommodate about 2 lakh people at the meeting place. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Ajmer and Pushkar.