Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates industrial units, lays foundations for 17 projects. The projects will give further boost to Invest In Odisha initiatives, generate opportunities for decent employment and promote entrepreneurship among the youth. The cumulative investments for these industries are Rs 3,600 Crore which a can create employment opportunities for 9,200 persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that Odisha now ranks second among the top states in attracting investments. His government’s unceasing endeavour in making Odisha a top choice for investors is now taking shape, he added.

He further said that we have always endeavored to provide a hassle-free environment and a prompt system for doing business in Odisha on the philosophy of 5T initiative. The Make in Odisha Conclave-2022 was an outstanding success as it could potentially generate around 10 lakh jobs in the state, he informed.

He congratulated all the companies and the people of Odisha on this occasion and assured continued facilitation support from the State Government. He also requested all the investors present to further expand their businesses in Odisha and be the partners in our Growth Story.

The ground-breaking and inauguration ceremony was held for projects spread across diverse sectors like Cement, Food Processing, Agro Processing, Plastics, Power &Renewable Energy, IT & ESDM, Steel Downstream, Textile & Apparel, and Tourism. The projects are spread across different districts in the state mainly, Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundergarh.