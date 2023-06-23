Home Minister Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting in New Delhi tomorrow to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The North Eastern state is witnessing sporadic violent incidents for over one and half month.

Mr Shah had visited Manipur last month and met a cross section of people to bring back peace in the state.

During his stay in Manipur, the Home Minister had said that any kind of violation of the Agreement of Suspension of Operation will be strictly dealt with and will be treated as a breach of the Agreement.

He had also urged those who are in possession of weapons to surrender them to the police.