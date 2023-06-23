Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France Bruno Le Maire on the sidelines of the Summit for the New Global Financing Pact in Paris today.

Both the Ministers exchanged views on key G20 deliverables including strengthening of Multilateral Development Bank and managing debt vulnerabilities.

Nirmala Sitharaman expressed hope that the outcomes of the Paris Summit can provide political momentum to ongoing G20 and other multilateral efforts in the United Nations, World Bank, and CoP28.