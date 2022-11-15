Hockey India announces 23-member Indian Men’s Hockey squad for upcoming tour of Australia

Hockey India today announced 23-member Indian Men’s Hockey squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The tour will begin from 26th November in Adelaide. The Indian team will play five matches against Australia as part of its preparation for next year’s World Cup. The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup will be held from 13th to 29th January in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Experienced dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team. The upcoming tour to Australia is a good opportunity for Team India to test their depth in the international arena.