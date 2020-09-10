History Dept. of Utkal University celebrates Diamond Jubilee with a Faculty Development program on Leadership & Excellence

Bhubaneswar: The Department of History of Utkal University, on the occasion of it’s Diamond Jubilee Session is organizing an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy sponsored Online Faculty Development Program on Leadership & Excellence from 07th Sept to 11th Sept 2020. The primary objective of this FDP is to maintain and enhance faculty effectiveness by inculcating dynamism along with leadership qualities. It will also develop commitment, ethical approach towards work and instill a sense of responsibility towards the institution.

Honorable Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, Vice Chancellor, Utkal University is the Director and Prof Mrs Jayanti Dora, Faculty, Department of History, Utkal University is the Coordinator of the program. A combined inauguration of 38 online FDP was held on 07.09.2020, at 11.00am wherein, the Honorable Chief Guest was Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE who delivered an enlightened speech. Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE and Prof M.P.Pooina, Vice –Chairman, AICTE also graced the occasion and delivered inspirational speeches.

The FDP meeting of the Utkal University, Professor Basanta Kumar Mallik, Head of the Department of History and Chairman, P.G Council, Utkal University presided over the meeting and Director Research and Development, Utkal University, Prof Nigamananda Das was the Guest of Honour of the occasion. The Chief speaker of the meeting was Sri Ranjan Kumar Sahoo, the Senior Faculty of Art and Living Trust. He has a rich and diverse teaching experience of over 18000 hours.

Prof Jayanti Dora delivered the welcome address and introduced the theme. Sri Kausik Sahoo and Ms Adyasha Mishra of Art of Living, Bhubaneswar also were present in the panel of speakers. Dr Ajit Kumar Sahoo, Sri Ramesh Chandra Mahanta, faculties, Department of History and Sri Manoj Tripathy, Training and Capacity Development Expert, PMSU RUSA supported for the organization of the program. About 100+ faculties and research scholars participated across the country from different Universities and Technical Institutions with great enthusiasm.

