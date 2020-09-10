Aeris partners with Odisha’s Omjay EV Ltd. to provide IoT enabled Vehicle Telematics Solution

Bhubaneswar: Aeris Communications, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for enterprises, today announced partnership with Omjay EV Ltd., the parent company of Bhubaneshwar-based electric vehicle startup, Eeve India. Through this partnership, Aeris will provide telematics solution to the vehicles already launched and upcoming models of Eeve India. Under the partnership, Aeris will provide its IoT enabled telematics solution to Omjay EV Ltd, making them the 1st major IoT enabled two-wheeler manufacturers in Odisha. The company have presence across Eastern India, A.P. Telangana and Chhattisgarh and have already sold 3000+ units of Aeris powered two-wheelers. Aeris flagship AerTrakTM – the IoT based telematics solution is facilitating the company to locate its electric vehicles, enable real-time exchange of data and power a whole range of telematics enabled connected two-wheeler services to its customers.

Speaking about the client win Mr. Sameer Mahapatra, Country Sales Head- India and SAARC, Aeris Communications said “Aeris is proud to have a long-term commitment with Omjay EV Ltd. to offer our latest Aeris IoT solutions and navigate them through their journey of delivering market-leading connected two-wheelers.” Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder, Omjay EV Ltd. opined that “Aeris has been our preferred partner as their IoT portfolio allows us to offer new and advanced connected two-wheelers to our customers in India and abroad.”

Aeris is an IoT technology enabler for automotive OEMs. Aeris has created unique IoT ecosystem for enterprises, financial sector, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technologists, system integrators and solution providers across many vertical sectors. It also empowers organizations to optimize human intervention and attain real-time remote monitoring of machines, equipment, and other assets along with predictive and preventive maintenance of various products and assets within enterprises.

