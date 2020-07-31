Historian, best selling author Dr. Vikram Sampath to join KLF Bhava Samvad tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Historian, best selling author and biographer of Veer Savarkar, Dr. Vikram Sampath to join KLF Bhava Samvad tomorrow

Historian, founder of Literary Festival and Sahitya Akademi Award winner, Dr. Vikram Sampath will join Bhava Samvad a popular web platform created by Kalinga Literary Festival. In a one-to-one conversation with KLF Co-Founder and academic Prof Kamala Kanta Dash, Dr. Sampath will share his journey as an author, challenges, and opportunities in being a biographer and what does his latest book on Savarkar talk about the person, his times and current debates on him.

About Vikram Sampath

Bangalore based historian, Dr. Vikram Sampath is the author of four acclaimed books: Splendours of Royal Mysore: the Untold Story of the Wodeyars; “My Name Is Gauhar Jaan: The Life and Times of a Musician”-­‐ and “Voice of the Veena: S Balachander -­‐ A Biography”. His latest book is the first volume of a two-volume biography “Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past” from Penguin Random House India that has gone on to become a National Best Seller and was acclaimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vikram was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s first Yuva Puraskar in English literature and the ARSC International Award for Excellence in Historical research in New York for his book on Gauhar Jaan. The book has also been adapted to theatre as a play “Gauhar” by Lillette Dubey and is being adapted to a Bollywood film by Ashutosh Gowariker. Vikram was among the 4 writers and artists to be selected as a Writer-‐in-‐Residence at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in 2015. Vikram has a doctorate in history & music from the University of Queensland, Australia and is a Senior Research Fellow at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, New Delhi. He is also an Aspen Global Leadership Fellow and an Eisenhower Fellow. An Engineer/mathematician from BITS-­‐Pilani and an MBA in Finance from S. P. Jain, Mumbai, Vikram is also a trained Carnatic vocalist. He has established the Archive of Indian Music, India’s first digital sound archive for vintage recordings, is the Founder-­‐Director of the Bangalore Literature Festival, Indic Thoughts Festival and the ZEE Group’s ‘ARTH-­‐ A Culture Fest’.

About Kamala Kanta Dash

Kamala Kanta Dash is a leading television commentator in Odisha. He is currently an Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Management at Sri Sri University and a Visiting Professor at National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack. Prof Dash has studied at Ravenshaw, JNU and Monash Universities for his higher education in Political Science, International Relations and Public Policy. He is a co-founder of Kalinga Literary Festival. He has been associated in the past with Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, New York and the Parliament of the World’s Religions (PWR), Chicago.

