Hirakud Power House at Burla under OHPC operating with enhanced capacity

Bhubaneswar : Hirakud Power House at Burla, a leading hydro power station of the state, started generating electricity since December 1956. Units 5 & 6 of Hirakud Power Station, Burla, after rendering continuous service for more than 50 years, recently undergone Renovation, Modernization & Uprating (R,M&U) as per CEA guide lines.
Renovation, Modernization & Uprating work of these units were taken up through M/s. Voith Hydro Private Ltd. (India) since October 2015 with financial implication of 158.77 Crore.
Due to sustained and coordinated efforts of OHPC Authority & Staffs, all the Seven Units at Burla Power Station are fully functional with enhanced capacity. It is a committed & relentless endeavor of OHPC to serve the state & provide cheapest green power to the people.