Hindustan Zinc’s robust H1 backed by strategic growth projects, sustained cost optimization, and ESG excellence

Chennai: Hindustan Zinc Limited, the leading global integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver, reported its results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, said: “Hindustan Zinc witnessed significant milestone achievements in its expansion efforts during the quarter. I am pleased to share the commissioning of our Fumer plant, Rajpura Dariba concentrator and Zinc Alloy facility ensuring a more sustainable, circular and efficient operations. Catalysing growth, our plants and assets are also geared up to maximise performance. With delivery of steady operational performance in first half of the year and ramped up facilities, we are confident of delivering a standout financial year. Advancing swiftly towards our sustainability goals, this quarter we commissioned another 4,000 KLD zero liquid discharge plant at Zawar mines and entered in an agreement for 180 LNG vehicles for green transportation. I am happy to share that our ambitious net zero targets are now approved by SBTi making Hindustan Zinc the only Indian company in mining sector with validated targets.”

Mr. Sandeep Modi, CFO, said: “With our persistent focus on cost optimisation, operational efficiencies and working capital management, Hindustan Zinc delivered another quarter of steady margins and financial performance despite the complex economic landscape. I am happy to share that driven by our cost optimisation efforts, we have successfully achieved third consecutive quarter of sustained cost improvement and the lowest cost in last six quarters. We are well positioned to execute our strategic priorities in FY24 revolving around cost optimisation, digital advancement enhancing our competitive edge, healthy cash flows and robust balance sheet thereby generating long-term sustainable value for shareholders.”