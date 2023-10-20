Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), Gopalpur, celebrates International Rural Women’s Day

Gopalpur: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), Gopalpur, organized a significant event to celebrate International Rural Women’s Day at the DRDA Conference hall in Chatrapur, Ganjam. This event was dedicated to recognizing and honoring the indispensable role that rural women play in their communities and the agricultural sector. It aimed to raise aware-ness of the unique challenges they face and promote gender equality, women’s rights, and empowerment in rural areas.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Mayor Berhampur, Sanghamitra Dalai, and President of Zila Parishad, Anjali Swain.

TSF felicitated women Sarpanch, who are instrumental in the creation of local self-governance, Producer Groups, and Producer Companies, which ensure the livelihood of rural women. Additionally, Disha trainees working as gender activists under the Odisha Livelihood Mission were acknowledged, alongside all other rural women who have achieved greatness in the fields of rural development, climate change, education, and more.

TSF, Gopalpur, remains dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of rural wom-en, recognizing that their contributions are integral to building sustainable, thriving com-munities