Himachal Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj hails Centre’s decision to include retail and wholesale trades as MSME

Shimla:

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has hailed the decision of Centre Government of including retail and wholesale trades as MSMEs.



Urban Development Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision keeping in view the impact of second wave of Covid-19 on retail and wholesale trades. He thanked the centre government for this decision and also congratulated the traders of the state. He said that this decision would benefit more than 2.5 crore traders of the Country. He said that the State Government was determined for the welfare of the traders and those impacted with corona pandemic.



The Minister said that with the revised guidelines, retail and wholesale trades will also get benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

