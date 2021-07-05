BJP National President J.P. Nadda and CM of Himachal Pradesh enquires about health of Virbhadra Singh

Shimla:

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today enquired about the well being of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh from his wife Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.



They wished Virbhadra Singh a speedy recovery.



Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Satya Kaundal, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Principal IGMC Dr. Rajneesh Pathania, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

