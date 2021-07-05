Himachal Pradesh CM welcomes BJP President JP Nadda at Bilaspur

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai RamThakur welcomed the Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda at Luhnu ground on his arrival in Bilaspur today during his three-day visit in Himachal Pradesh.



MP and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg, MLA’s Subhash Thakur, Rakesh Jamwal, J.R. Katwal and Inder Singh Gandhi, former MLA and BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma, HP State Wool Federation President Trilok Kapoor, State BJP Organization General Secretary Pawan Rana, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, District BJP President Svatantra Sankhyan were also present on the occasion.



Later, the Chief Minister also interacted with Jagat Prakash Nadda at circuit house at Bilaspur.



The Chief Minister also listened to the problems of the people in the circuit house at Bilaspur.

