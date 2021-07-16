Shimla: A spokesperson of the State Government informed here today that Himachal Pradesh State Council for Child Welfare has been declared as Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) in the state as per provision of the Adoption Regulations-2017 of Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA) for the next five years from 18th July, 2021.
Himachal Pradesh State Council for Child Welfare declared as Specialized Adoption Agency
