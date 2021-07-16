BBNIA as ‘Node’ for upcoming Eastern Industrial Corridor; CM Thakur thanks CM thanks Union Government

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has thanked the Union Government for including the proposal of State Government regarding considering Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industrial Area as the ‘Node’ in upcoming eastern industrial corridor viz. Amirtsar-Kolkata industrial corridor.



Jai Ram Thakur said that this project would go a long way in providing better ease of logistics and would give greater impetus to the industrial growth in the State. He said that this would also enhance employment opportunities to the people of the State.



Chief Minister said that in the review meeting of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Authority, the State Government highlighted its proposal of linking Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industrial Area with Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor as potential integrated manufacturing clusters. He said that he had himself taken up this proposal with the then Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal during his Shimla visit and convinced him that this decision would facilitate the manufacturing as well as agriculture sector.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government had already allocated a land bank of over 2500 hectare to the Industries Department for developing State of the art industrial park such as Medical Devices Park, Power Equipment Hub, Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, Plastic Park and Electric Devices Hub. Besides, this the State Government has also signed a MoU for setting up of Defence Park with an investment of over Rs. 5000 crore in the area.



Chief Minister said that with approval of this proposal the State would be eligible for maximum admissible grant of about Rs. 3000 crore for developing industrial infrastructure in and around freight corridor which would help Himachal Pradesh for setting up state of art industrial pointship.



It is pertinent to mention here that the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme of Government of India is an ambitious infrastructure development programme which aims to develop new industrial cities as Smart Cities and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust is an apex body for coordinated and unified development of all the five industrial corridors in the country.





