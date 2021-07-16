Himachal CM dedicates projects worth Rs. 2.28 crore in Balichowki

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today dedicated various development projects worth Rs. 2.28 crore in Balichowki of Siraj constituency area of district Mandi.



On this occasion Chief Minister inaugurated building of Primary Health Centre constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.18 crore and office building of Treasury and Assistant Engineer PWD at a cost of Rs. 1.10 crore in Balichowki.



Jai Ram Thakur said that it is for the first time in history that any Government has to face tough time like Corona pandemic. He said that the Government has not only successfully won this challenge but also ensured that the pace of development does not hamper and people do not face any problem.



Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed for the overall and balanced development of the State. He said that Government was giving preference for the development of those areas which remained neglected due to one reason or other. He said that the last three and half years period of State Government was full of achievements. The Government has initiated various welfare schemes and special emphasis is being given for the development of infrastructure in the state.



Jai Ram Thakur said that Thalot-Panjai road was being upgraded at a cost of Rs. 25.82 crore, whereas Mini Secretariat was being constructed at Balichowki with Rs. 10 crore. He said that construction work of Community Health Centre Building with Rs. 17.50 crore and Sericulture Building with Rs. 4.50 crore at Balichowki was being done at war footing.



Chief Minister said that Rs. 14 crore have been sanctioned for the construction of bridge over Beas River at Thalot, whereas construction work of Burah-Panjai via Munat 11 Kilometer road was in progress.



Jai Ram Thakur inspected the bridge being constructed over Tirthan Khad at Balichowki at a cost of 4.50 crore and directed officers for its timely completion. He said that this bridge would benefit the people of Balichowki of district Mandi and Banjar of district Kullu.



On this occasion Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the people and directed officers for timely solution of their problems.



MLA Surender Shorie, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, officers of Panchayat Raj Institutions and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

