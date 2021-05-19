Himachal Pradesh Government to increase bed capacity in existing institutions

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here today that in view of sharp surge of Covid-19 cases in the State, the State Government has decided to increase the bed capacity in the existing institutions and also constructing Makeshift Hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients.



Chief Minister said that the Government has also decided to requisition private hospitals both within and outside the State for ensuring that the patients do not face any inconvenience in getting treatment. He said that for this the Government has approved charges for private hospitals as per facilities being provided to the patients. He said that Rs. 800 per bed per day would be provided for ordinary bed whereas Rs. 4000 would be given for oxygenated bed per day in these hospitals. He said that the Government has also approved that the private hospitals within and outside the State would be provided Rs. 9000 per ICU bed per day for the Covid-19 patients.



Jai Ram Thakur said that this would facilitate the patients of Covid-19 in getting better treatment and would not have to suffer for want of beds.



Chief Minister said that the State Government would provide dead body van to carry the deceased of Corona virus to their native places so that people do not face any inconvenience on account of this.

Related