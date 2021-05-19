Himachal Pradesh: 1.90 lakh samples collected through modified 102 ambulances

Shimla:

A Spokesperson of the Health department informed here today that to increase the sampling in the far flung and difficult to reach areas, the State has started mobile sampling services through customised vehicles. He said that the State was amongst the first in country to launch such sampling services in the month of April 2020 and till date, more than 1,90,000 samples have been collected through these modified 102 ambulances.



He said that to add to the accessibility of testing of the rural population, the State has now started sampling and testing services through Jeevan Dhara Mobile Health and Wellness Centres, which were launched in the State on 18th November 2020. Government Spokesperson informed that during the last week, total of 695 samples were collected through these Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and out of these 64 turned out to be Covid positive. He further informed that this service is being provided on the door steps of the far flung areas. These MMUs are also being sent to provide testing services in the containment zones from where it is difficult for the persons to move out.

