Director SAIF presents air purifier units for Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Dr. Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Director, Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF), Punjab University, Chandigarh presented 40 Air Purifier Units to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today for Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Shimla. These air purifiers have been donated by Molekule Inc. USA to Punjab University Chandigarh to help in battle against Covid-19.



Chief Minister thanked the Director, SAIF for this noble gesture.

