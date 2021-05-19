Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister dedicates Makeshift Dedicated Covid Health Centre at Khaliyar

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today dedicates Makeshift Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) Radha Swami Satsang Byas at Khaliyar in Mandi district today.



This hospital has 200 Fully Oxygenated Beds, 20 bedded Critical patients ward, Central Oxygen Supply with two 20 X 20 Oxygen Manifold.



It also has Separate Washrooms with Hot and Cold Water, Relaxing Lounge for Patients, Healing Music, Fire Safety arrangements and Hot and Cold RO Drinking Water facility for patients. It has 16 CCTV and Automatic Switchover Power Backup Gen-set and on the spot lab facility which would be manned by 140 health personnel.



While presiding over the meeting with senior district level officers at DRDA Conference Hall at Mandi, Chief Minister said that this 200 bedded Makeshift Hospital would go a long way in providing better health care facilities to the Covid-19 patients. He said that another pre-fabricated hospital with 100 beds capacity was also coming up at Bhangrotu.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the sharp increase in number of Covid-19 patients was a matter of concern. He said that to cope up with the ever increasing demand of beds for Covid patients, the State Government has constructed pre-fabricated Covid hospitals at Shimla, Kangra and Nalagarh etc. He said that similar hospital was also coming up at Ner Chowk.



Chief Minister said that Radha Swami Satsang Byas has provided their complexes at Khaliyar in Mandi district, Paraur in Kangra district and Solan for creating makeshift hospitals for the treatment of Covid patients. He said that the makeshift hospital at Paraur was also nearing completion and would have initial bed capacity of 250 patients which would be extended further up to 1000 beds as per requirement. He thanked the Radha Swami Satsang Byas for helping the State Government during this pandemic.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the health workers should remain in constant touch with the patients in home isolation so that their conditions could be monitored regularly. He said that the health workers must ensure that in case the condition of patients in home isolation deteriorates they should be immediately shifted to hospitals.



Chief Minister asked the MLAs and other elected representatives to work proactively in providing assistance and help to the patients in home isolation. He said that MLAs should personally provide the health kits being provided to the corona patients under home isolation. He said that they should also motivate the general public to strictly adhere to the SoPs and guidelines of the State Government issued from time to time.











Chief Minister said that the State Government would provide dead body vans to carry the deceased of corona virus to their native places so that people do not face any inconvenience on account of this.



Deputy Commissioner Mandi Rugved Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister and made detailed presentation regarding Covid-19 situation in the district.



Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, MLAs Col. Inder Singh, Rakesh Jamwal, Inder Singh Gandhi, Hira Lal, Jawahar Thakur, Vinod Kumar, Prakash Rana and Anil Sharma, Chairman Zila Parishad Pal Verma, Mayor, Municipal Corporation Mandi Deepali Jaswal were present on the occasion among others.

