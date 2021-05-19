Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur joins in Video Conference of the Prime Minister

Shimla:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the State and District officials across the country on Covid-19 management through Video Conference today.



The Prime Minister while interacting with the officials appreciated their commitment and dedication. He stressed the importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct and complete information to the people.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also participated in the Video conference from Shimla and Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati joined the meeting virtually from Dharamshala.



Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Sharma, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Mission Director National Health Mission Dr Nipun Jindal and other senior officers were present with the Chief Minister at Shimla.

