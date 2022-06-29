Himachal Pradesh Government allows transporters to deposit SRT without NOTC

New Delhi :A spokesperson of Transport Department informed here today that the state government has allowed the transporters to deposit the Special Road Tax (SRT) without No Objections Tax Certificate (NOTC) from the State Taxes and Excise Department upto 31st December, 2022, as well to get the vehicle fitness and permit renewal services accordingly as a special measure for implementation of SRT in lieu of Passenger and Goods Tax in Transport Department.

He said that date of such NOTC will not be extended beyond 31st December, 2022 in any eventuality or manner.