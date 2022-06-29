National

CM Jai Ram Thakur condemns Udaipur murder

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has condemned the recent gruesome incident, in which two men murdered a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan and posted video online.
Chief Minister said that it was a heinous crime and such incidents disrupt the harmony of the society. He also urged the Rajasthan Government to take stringent action against the culprits.

