CM Jai Ram Thakur presented with cheque of Rs. 11 lakh towards CM Relief Fund

New Delhi :A delegation of Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Vibhag Engineers Association called on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over, Shimla today and presented a cheque of Rs.11 lakh to him on behalf of the Association towards Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister thanked the association for this noble gesture.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Secretary Jal Shakti Department Vikas Labru, Engineer-in-Chief Sanjeev Kaul and Dharmendra Gill, President of Association Dr. S.K. Sharma, General Secretary Deepak Garg, Vice President Vivek Hajri, L.R. Sharma and Ravi Kant, other office bearers and members of the association were also present on this occasion.