Maharashtra CM #UdhavThakrey resigns ahead of floor test

Mumbai: Minutes after Supreme Court judgment paving way for floor test in the legislative assembly, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray steps down as Chief Minister and resigns as Member of Legislative Council of Maharashtra.

“I am resigning as the Chief Minister,” Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces. Uddhav Thackeray announces his resignation from MLC post too.

I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv – the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray: Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal: CM Thackeray

I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM & as an MLC: Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray