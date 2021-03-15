High level Central team deployed to review Medical Care and Public Health arrangements for Kumbh Mela at Haridwar

New Delhi: A high-level central team led by |Dr. S. K. Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with Dr. S. K. Jain Additional Director, and Dr. Meera Dhuria, Deputy Director both from NCDC as other team members has been deployed to Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for Kumbh Mela, 2021.

Among others, the team will focus on the status of implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain spread of COVID- 19 during Kumbh Mela. This team will also review the implementation of its field level recommendations given to the State during its last visit, a month back.