Alliance Air will now operate daily direct flights from Gorakhpur to Lucknow

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India will now operate daily direct flights from Gorakhpur to Lucknow and back effective 28th March 2021. The airline will deploy its 70 seater luxurious aircraft to connect these cities. The airline is already connecting Gorakhpur & Delhi with daily flights. This new flight to & from Lucknow will make Gorakhpur connected to yet another Tier 2 destination with multiple options for further connectivity. The sectors Gorakhpur – Lucknow – Gorakhpur are under the UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme) of the Government of India.

