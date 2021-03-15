Alliance Air’s ‘Summer Bonanza’ In All Four Regions Of India Extended For Two More Days

New Delhi: With tremendous bookings and great response from travelers and flyers, Alliance Air extends the Summer Bonanza sale for two more days till 17th March 2021.

Bored of ‘work – from – home’ or ‘no place to go abroad’ or ‘need a short break in upcoming summer vacations’. Plan your trip to the hidden tourist treasures in Tier 11 & 111 cities. Book now with fares as low as INR 999/- with Alliance Air’s Summer Bonanza sale. Approximately 60,000 seats are on offer under this Summer Bonanza sale.

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India known for its exclusive regional connectivity to Tier 11 & 111 cities in India brings about its Summer Bonanzawith fares @ INR 999/-. Some of the sectors where this sale will be effective are Delhi – Jaipur – Delhi, Delhi – Prayagraj- Delhi, Hyderabad – Belgaum – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad – Kandla – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru – Kochi – Bengaluru, Bengaluru – Kozhikode – Benagluru.

Sale period starting from 13th March 2021 to 17th March 2021. Passengers booking during the sale window can fly in the travel period from 1st April 2021 up till 30th September 2021.

Alliance Air is offering air tickets pocket friendly fares this summer so that commuters can experience the luxury of flying at affordable price. Limited seats will be available at this extremely competitive fare on first come first served basis.

Alliance Air believes in flying with flexibility and has allowed one date change free uptil one week prior to the departure. The airline will be deploying its 70 seater ATR 72 aircrafts on these sectors. Alliance Air currently operates air services to 46 destinations with 657 flight departures per week.

Alliance Air connects exotic destinations across the length & breadth of India & connecting interior points to metros, adding virgin territories to our network, developing new markets increasing business, tourism and travel to Tier-2, Tier-3 cities remains our vision. We believe in Ude Bharat, Jude Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bane Bharat. All seats are window or aisle, travel on Alliance Air with a smile.

To know more about our various promotional offers, passengers can log on to: www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel partners.

