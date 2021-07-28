Heritage Foods’ reports consolidated Q1 FY2022 PAT at INR 303 million

Hyderabad : Heritage Foods Ltd., one of the leading private dairy players in India, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

Q1 FY2022 Results – Consolidated

Revenue from operations was at INR 6,481 million during the quarter

EBIDTA was at INR 520 million as compared to INR 558 million in Q1 FY2021

EBITDA Margin stood at 8.0% as against 8.7% in Q1 FY2021

Net Profit was at INR 303 million as compared to INR 292 million in Q1 FY2021

Operations Highlights

Average milk procurement during Q1 FY2022 was at 1.2 million litre per day (MLPD) compared to 1.4 MLPD in Q1 FY2021

Average milk sales during Q1 FY2022 was 0.95 MLPD compared to 0.92 MLPD in Q1 FY2021

Curd salesduring Q1 FY2022 was at 291.7 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) compared to 253.4 MTPD in Q1 FY2021; registering a growth 15.1% YoY

Revenue from Value added products (VAP) grew by 11.3% YoY to INR 1,746 mn in Q1 FY22. VAP contributed 27.4% to the overall dairy revenue during Q1 FY22 as against 25.3% in Q1 FY21

Commenting on the results, Mrs. Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, said, “Amidst challenging business times, Heritage Foods continued its journey towards enhancing its profitability by reducing its debt. Aligning with the strategy of expanding value-added product portfolio, Heritage Foods forayed into the new Ready to Eat, Heat n Eat segment with Heritage Tikka Paneer. Additionally, the Company launched Spiced Butter and Cup Curd in Mumbai market during Q1 FY2022. Heritage Novadie is delighted to bring Mamie Yova branded Deliciously French Yogurt along with our unique offering, the ‘Yo Pop’, a drinkable yogurt in Hyderabad through Heritage Foods distribution network. During the quarter, VAP revenue surged by 11.3% YoY to INR 1,746 mn. During Q1 FY2022, VAP contribution of the overall revenue increased to 27.4% vis-à-vis 25.3% in Q1 FY2021.”

“Moving on the direction to be a formidable player in dairy & dairy value-added products, Heritage Foods has appointed Mr. Srideep Nair Kesavan as the Company’s CEO. Heritage Foods looks forward to leverage his rich experience in converting strategies to outcomes, orchestrating synergies across functions with result orientation approach.” added Mrs. Nara.

Appointment of CEO

Heritage Foods appoints Mr. Srideep Nair Kesavan as the Company’s CEO. He holds a B. Tech (Electronics & Instruments) degree and is an XLRI Jamshedpur MBA – PGDBA (Marketing) Alumni

Mr. Kesavan has 20+ years of leadership experience as an innovative marketer and enterprising business leader with deep-domain expertise across Sales & Distribution, Marketing & Category management and P&L/General Management

Prior to joining Heritage Foods, Mr. Kesavan held leadership positions at Coca-Cola (14 years) and Olam International (6 years)

New products launch in Q1 FY2022 :

Heritage Tikka Paneer

Spiced Butter

Cup Curd in Mumbai Market