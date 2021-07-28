2,734 projects completed till June 2021 under Smart Cities Mission

New Delhi : Smart Cities Mission (SCM) is being implemented in 100 cities selected through 4 rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As on 30 June,2021, these cities have tendered out 5,956 projects worth ₹ 1,79,413 crore; out of which work orders have been issued in 5,314 projects worth ₹ 1,48,029 crore; out of these, 2,734 projects worth ₹ 46,769 crore have been completed.

Central Government has released ₹ 23,925 crore to States/Union Territories for their Smart Cities as of June, 2021.

The status of projects in the 20 Smart Cities selected in Round-1 in January, 2016 is given below.

(Amount in ₹crore)

Smart City Tender Stage Work Order Stage Work Completed Total Projects Total Amount No. of Projects Amount No. of Projects Amount No. of Projects Amount Round 1 Cities (20 cities) 127 11,750 548 26,966 1,119 18,408 1,794 57,124

(SCM Geo-Spatial Management Information System,30 June, 2021)

Out of 1,794 projects worth ₹ 57,124 crore that were part of the Smart City Plans of Smart Cities selected in Round-1, 1,667 projects (93%) worth ₹ 45,374 crore (79%) have either been completed or are under implementation. All efforts are being made for timely completion of projects undertaken in these cities.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.