ATUM 1.0, the café racer styled e-bike from Atumobile Pvt Ltd. receives Design Patent

Hyderabad : Atum 1.0, the café racer styled e-bike from Atumobile Pvt. Ltd., a Hyderabad-based electric vehicles start-up, has received a Design Patent for its unique design amongst all e-bikes in India. The Patent has been issued for its design which leads to a sportier riding posture, for the shape of the tank which has a 14-litre storage capacity and for its naked body structure.

There are multiple riding postures – standard, sport, and cruiser – while riding a motorcycle. The R&D team at Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. has given particular attention to the riding posture of the user to make it sportier given the age profile and preferences of the target audience. The sporty posture is exciting and fun, and the body leans forward giving a feel of a racing bike. This sportier posture was especially chosen as Atum 1.0 is aimed at youngsters in schools and colleges.

The Design Patent was also issued for the best-in-class storage capacity afforded by Atum 1.0. The storage box, shaped like a conventional fuel tank, gives the e-bike an added attraction which is going down well with its target audience who are enjoying the experience and the convenience of a retro, café-racer styled e-bike. Traditionally, motorcycles have had to use bags or top cases to augment their meagre storage capacity. However, Atum 1.0, with its 14- litre in-built storage capacity does not require storage accessories giving it a clean look which is akin to a racing bike.

Another unique feature, for which the Design Patent was granted, is Atum1.0’s naked body structure combined with its sportier riding posture. When compared to other EVs, Atum 1.0’s naked body is not covered by faring which give the bike a pure retro feel, at the same time reducing the body weight, which today stands at just 35 kilograms.

On receiving the Design Patent, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Atumobile Pvt. Ltd. said, “This is a testimony to Atumobile’s R&D team which is constantly working on bettering customer convenience and experience. Our target audience which comprises of both youth and the mid-aged people between the age-group of 15-45, are loving the unique design and the customer feedback has been quite satisfying.”

Launched on 5th October 2020, Atum1.0 e-bike had generated widespread interest in the market. Specifically designed for the needs of the upwardly mobile Indian consumer, and with

a base price of Rs. 55,000, Atum1.0 has redefined e-mobility with its sturdy built and a retro, vintage design. Since its launch, the Company has received over 850 bookings from across the length and breadth of India including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru apart from other towns and cities.

Atum1.0 is powered by a portable lithium-ion battery pack, that charges in just under 4 hours, Atum 1.0 offers a range of 100 kmph in a single charge. The electric bike comes with a 1-year battery warranty and is available in a wide range of colours. With the design successfully tested, over varying and extreme conditions, the final product, which has a premium café racer feel to it, has been developed using indigenous parts.

Atum 1.0 is manufactured at a greenfield manufacturing facility located in Telangana. Atum 1.0 is approved as a low-speed bike, by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) which makes it ready for commercial use. Additionally, Atum 1.0 does not need a registration and the person driving it does not need a license.