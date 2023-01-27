HDFC Bank to upgrade 24 Government schools into Smart Schools in Tamil Nadu

HDFC Bank today announced the inauguration of five Smart Schools by Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan, the Honourable Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management of Tamil Nadu and Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Bank, in Madurai. A total of 24 such schools will be launched across Tamil Nadu under the aegis of Parivartan—the social initiative of the Bank. The project is expected to benefit 22,000 students in Government schools across the state. Additionally, the Bank has also onboarded 8 lakh borrowers under its Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI) in the state.

Dr. Thiagarajan and Mr. Jagdishan jointly inaugurated the first five smart schools at Tiruvika Higher Secondary School in Madurai, today.

Speaking on the occasion Mr.Palanivel Thiagarajan said, “The most important goal of the Tamil Nadu government is education especially for common people and girls. HDFC bank has understood the need of schools in two to three months and came up with the necessary help that each school needs. I thank the HDFC Bank MD & CEO Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan and other senior executives of HDFC, for their quick & efficient turnaround in providing opportunities to the government school students in the state”.

“Parivartan, our CSR programme, acts as a catalyst to bring about sustainable change in society. Making quality education accessible to more students is a part of this endeavour and we are pleased to support the Tamil Nadu Government in this initiative,” said Mr Sashidhar Jagdishan, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Bank.

A smart school comprises five major components:

1. Smart classrooms have smart interactive panels, desk and benches for students, beautification, repair and white washing of classrooms etc.

2. Upgradation of science laboratory including repair and refurbishment of infrastructure

3. Repair and rejuvenation of toilets for boys and girls

4. Provision of drinking water (UV based) with hygienic platform.

5. Upgradation/provision of library with books and infrastructure

A digital smart classroom provides enhanced teaching and learning experience. Enhancing the facilities for students from economically weaker sections of the society will aid experiential learning and better academic performance for students from a wider section of society. Tamil Nadu Government is leveraging the power of technology to improve the quality of education in these schools. HDFC Bank is partnering in this effort with education being a focus area of work under HDFC Bank Parivartan programme.

This project is being implemented with the support of partner NGO, DHAN Foundation and National Argo Foundation in Tamil Nadu. HDFC Bank also reached the landmark of eight lakh active borrowers through its Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI). SLI is a holistic approach that aims to deliver financial support to sections of society who are unable to access formal banking services. This encompasses, skill development and training which is then complemented by livelihood finance. This is directed at all women Self Help Groups (SHG) and Joint Liability Groups (JLG) which helps families break out of poverty. To commemorate the achievement, Dr Thiagarajan and Mr Jagdishan unveiled a placard and distributed cheques to 7 SHGs and JLGs.

This initiative was launched in 2006 in Tamil Nadu. It now covers over 16,000 villages spread across 39 districts in the state.