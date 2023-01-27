Odisha: CIFA organises National Consultative Meet on Roadmap for Dissemination of Genetically Improved Varieties of Fish and Shellfish

ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture begins National Consultative Meet on Roadmap for Dissemination of Genetically Improved varieties of Fish and Shellfish at its Kausalyaganga campus today. The meet is being organised in collaboration with Association of Aquaculturists and will continue for next two days. It aims at taking stock of the current status of on-going genetic improvement programs, sharing of experiences by research groups working on this and drawing a road map for dissemination of improved strains within and outside India. Dr. J. K. Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science) ICAR, New Delhi inaugurated the consultation. Improved Rohu (trademarked as Jayanti), CIFA GI Scampi and GI Catla are developed by ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar with distinct yield advantage to the tune of 60, 30 and 30 percent respectively. CIFA has also developed AhR-Jayanti for Aeromonas hydrophila resistance in rohu. Genetic improvement work is underway at CIFE, Mumbai and CIBA, Chennai for Magur and Shrimp respectively, informed Dr Jena. These improved strains need wide scale dissemination so that farmers and entrepreneurs are benefitted.

Sri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Govt of India also graced the inaugural session and underscored the mass scale availability of the improved varieties of fish and shellfish. Both horizontal and vertical expansion of aquaculture production is required to realize the potentials of blue revolution. Under the flagship scheme, Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, quality fish seed production and distribution is prioritized, said Sri Mehra. The other guests who spoke on this occasion were Dr. C.N. Ravishankar, Director and Vice Chancellor, ICAR CIFE, Mumbai; Dr. C. Vasudevappa, Former Vice Chancellor, NIFTEM, Sonipat, Haryana; Dr. A. G. Ponniah. Former Director, IACR-CIBA and ICAR-NBFGR and current rohu program leader Dr. K.D. Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA.

Earlier Dr. P. K. Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the delegates and presented a brief overview of the two day long meet. He sought inputs from the experts in designing a robust a dissemination strategy for the improved varieties for increasing aquaculture production and productivity. Heads of ICAR fisheries research institutes; representatives from NFDB; World Fish; Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Aquaculture and Dr. M.V. Gupta, World Food Prize laureate attended the programme. Representative from State Departments of Fisheries, entrepreneurs having signed MoU as multiplier unit, for dissemination of improved strains also took part. Two booklets were released on this occasion. The programme is being coordinated by Dr. P. Das, Head of Division, Fish Genetic and Biotechnology Division, CIFA, Bhubaneswar.