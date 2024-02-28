Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Holds Review Meeting with Government Officers of Karnataka

Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes convened a review meeting on the subject of welfare measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs for the purposes of Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution of India for admission in educational institutions and for appointments or posts in the public services under the control of State Government excluding creamy-layer amongst them.

Appearing officer on behalf of Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Additional Chief Secretary to Energy Department, Government of Karnataka has given an affidavit for conducting the meeting within fifteen days and from sixteenth day, KPCL shall have to start distributing Rs. 4 lakh (four lakh) per acre as compensation to the eligible persons of District Chandrapur. In accordance with the High Power Committee, the minimum wages should be paid from August, 2023 onwards. The same shall be kept before the next Board of Directors meeting of KPCL. The payment of cheques shall be paid from 26.02.2024 and every ten days, payment in lieu of appointments shall be paid.

Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes said that Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka has deliberately disobeyed the summons issued to him. Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes expressed deepest dissatisfaction and displeasure for non-attendance of Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka before the Commission even after providing plenty of opportunities for personal appearance.