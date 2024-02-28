Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Conducts Review Meeting with Punjab Government’s Additional Chief Secretary

Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes held a review meeting on the subject of welfare measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and admission in various Departments, Boards, Corporations, Educational Institutions & Medical Institutes etc. under the control of Government of Punjab. Earlier review meetings were held on 12.04.2023 and 27.05.2023 respectively under the Chairmanship of Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairman National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

Shri D.K. Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab appeared before National Commission for Backward Classes on behalf of Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab. In earlier meetings, the National Commission for Backward Classes had queried about enhancement of reservation quota in education from 10% to 12% equal to the quota prescribed by the Government of Punjab in public employment. Commission had also recommended for enhancing 13% quota in employment in compliance of directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney case regarding 50% ceiling for reservation quota in recruitment. The Commission was stressed on the percentage of OBC population of Punjab State and recommended to enhance the representation to at least 13% to OBCs to meet 27% reservation quota for OBCs in the services and admissions in State Government.

Shri D.K. Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab deposed before the Commission that issue regarding enhancement of percentage of OBC quota from 12 per cent to 25 per cent is in advance stage. Recommendation of the Commission will be complied with at the earliest.

Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson, NCBC is of the considered view that the existing reservation quota for SCs and OBCs i.e. 25% and 12% respectively comes to 37% only and so remaining 13% quota in public employment under the control of State Government be given to OBCs as per ceiling up to 50% in compliance to directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Indra Sawhney.

In earlier meetings, the National Commission for Backward Classes had queried about enhancement of reservation quota in education from 10% to 12% equal to the quota prescribed by the Government of Punjab in public employment. Taking into consideration of contemporary factual position, the Commission strongly recommended that 15% quota be given to OBCs for admissions in medical, engineering, higher educational institutions and other educational institutions in the State of Punjab.