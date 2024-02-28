Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Holds Review Meeting with Chandigarh Administration Home Secretary

A Review meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir of National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on the subject of welfare measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and admission in various Departments, Boards, Corporations, Educational Institutions & Medical Institutes etc. under the control of UT Chandigarh Administration with Home Secretary and other Senior Officers of the Chandigarh Administration at National Commission for Backward Classes, New Delhi.

Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration apprised about action taken report on the relevant points discoursed w.r.t. the past meetings held on 12.04.2023 and 27.05.2023 respectively. Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration further apprised to the Commission that Department of Personnel, UT Chandigarh Administration issued instructions/guidelines regarding reservation policy for SCs/OBCs in the services of Chandigarh Administration and Department of Social Welfare, Chandigarh Administration is implementing the instructions/guidelines issued by the Department of personnel, Chandigarh Administration.

As per the orders of Adviser to the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh in the meeting convened by the Secretary, Technical Education, Chandigarh Administration on 18.08.2023, a Committee was constituted under the Chairmanship of the Home Secretary-cum-Secretary Social Welfare for formulation and finalization of the “Draft Policy for OBCs in admissions for all Educational Institutes of Chandigarh Administration”. Three meetings of this committee were held on 21.08.2023, 09.10.2023 & 08.11.2023 and a final draft policy for OBCs and BCs for reservation in admission duly vetted by the Department of Technical Education and Law department was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, New Delhi for its administrative approval vide letter dated 22.11.2023.The Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi sought certain clarifications vide letter dated 04.12.2023 regarding “Courses and Colleges comes under the purview of Educational/Professional/Technical/Medical Institutes of UT of Chandigarh”.

The information regarding “Courses and Colleges come under the purview of Educational/professional/ Technical/Medical Institutes of UT of Chandigarh” was collected from the Department of Technical Education, Higher Education, School Education and Medical Education and sent to the Ministry vide letter dated 01.02.2024 with a request to provide administrative approval on Draft Policy.

On the recommendation of Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairman, National Commission for Backward Classes, Shri Rajeev Verma, Advisor to Administrator, UT Chandigarh Administration has proposed 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in employment and admission in various departments, boards, corporations, educational institutions, engineering colleges & medical institutes etc. established at UT Chandigarh Administration and taken up matter with Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in employment and admission in various Departments, Boards, Corporations, educational institutions, engineering colleges & medical institutes etc. established at UT Chandigarh Administration.