Ministry of Women and Child Development Hosts ‘Poshan Utsav – Celebrating Nutrition’ Event in New Delhi Tomorrow

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) is going to organize Poshan Utsav which will serve as a platform to disseminate important messages on the value of good nutrition through a Cartoon Coalition. In this regard, an event is scheduled to be held tomorrow (February 29, 2024) at New Delhi from during which the ‘Poshan Utsav Book’ would be released and a Cartoon Coalition would announce its support for the cause of POSHAN through collaboration with MWCD.

The event will be graced by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), besides senior officers from MWCD and other Ministries.

The program promises to be a milestone event in the efforts to combat malnutrition and foster healthier lifestyles among children. It is expected to revolutionize nutrition awareness by engaging children through captivating storytelling through their favorite cartoon characters and other IEC material and drive positive behavior change in communities across the nation for desired nutritional outcomes.

The Poshan Utsav aims to leverage popular cartoon characters to advocate holistic nutrition among children through collaboration between the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Amar Chitra Katha.

To promote cultural heritage and traditional nutritional practices, a ‘Poshan Utsav Book’ has been curated by the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI) and supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This book is designed to serve as an atlas on food, offering insights from cultural, social, economic and scientific perspectives. It seeks to revive ancient nutrition traditions, facilitating knowledge exchange and intergenerational learning. The book will also serve as a comprehensive repository for appreciation of the rich culinary heritage and nutritional diversity of the country.