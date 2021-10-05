Handing over of Pension Payment Order by EPFO to superannuating employees of NALCO on day of retirement

Bhubaneswar: Regional Provident Fund Commissioner of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Bhubaneswar handed over the Pension Payment Order (PPO) to the superannuating employees of NALCO Corporate Office on 30th September i.e on their day of retirement.

It may be mentioned that under the ‘PRAYAAS’ initiative of Government of India, PPO are handed over to the superannuating employees on the day of their retirement. The PRAYAAS scheme has enabled in doing away with lengthy documentation and the long waiting period by completing the documentation process well before the date of retirement of the employee.

Shri Sudeepta Ghosh, Regional PFC-I, handed over the PPO’s to retiring employees of NALCO Corporate Office in presence of Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO. Shri Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR) and Shri M.P. Mishra, Director (P&T) and Director (Finance)-Additional Charge, NALCO and from EPFO, Shri P Veerbhadra Swamy, Addl. Central PFC and Shri C R Swain, Enforcement officer were notably present on the occasion.

Shri Sudeepta Ghosh, Regional PFC-I and Shri P Veerbhadra Swamy, Addl. Central PFC appreciated the efforts of Nalco Employees Provident Fund team in updating the member’s data and for timely completing the submission of documents.