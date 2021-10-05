Vedanta Lanjigarh organises Jan Sampark Karyakram on Gandhi Jayanti

Lanjigarh : Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, has initiated ‘Jan Sampark Karyakram’ to further greater connect with the communities in the region. On the occasion, the company also unveiled its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Annual Report for FY 20-21 that encapsulates its community development endeavours in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, in the realms of livelihood, education, healthcare, clean energy and more.

The event was attended by eminent dignitaries from the region, including community leaders, NGO partners, and social workers. The company’s leadership addressed the august gathering on Vedanta’s renewed vigour towards nurturing meaningful relationships with the community and partnering in their progress, for the progress of the state and nation. Many people from the community also shared their views and suggestions on the occasion and acknowledged Vedanta’s contribution to Kalahandi & Rayagada Districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “We truly believe that industries can become harbingers of socio-economic prosperity in the regions where they operate. Vedanta’s community welfare initiatives are aimed at improving the quality of life of our local communities. We believe that the true purpose of our business is to give back to our communities and to the environment that nurtures us. Our Jan Sampark Karyakram is another step forward in that direction and seeks to foster stronger relationships for the progress of both the local populace as well as the company.”

During the programme, the company also shared contact details and schedules of visits of the company’s ‘Jan Sampark’ Nodal officers to the villages in its vicinity and beyond, to proactively foster greater connect with the people.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Pradeep Dishari, MLA, Lanjigarh, appreciated Vedanta’s contribution in the field of employment and for creating a state-of-the-art COVID Hospital in Bhawanipatna. He further said, “I request the local community members to extend their support towards Vedanta and the initiatives taken by the organization for growth and development of the region.”

Mr. Balabhadhra Majhi, Ex. MLA, Lanjigarh, took forward the conversation and shared his best wishes for the company’s growth. As a token of appreciation, he said, “I acknowledge Mr. GG Pal’s efforts of visiting numerous villages and understanding the residents’ concern and expectations from Vedanta.”

The company had also organized a drawing competition at Shree Jagannath High School, Jodabandha, and a debate competition at S.S.D. High School, Lanjigarh on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, and the winners of respective competitions were felicitated during the launch event. The event culminated with gifting of mementos such as tribal art paintings created by local women artisans supported by Vedanta Lanjigarh, to the dignitaries and small celebratory tokens sending them best wishes for the upcoming festivities on behalf of Vedanta.

Unveiled at the event, Vedanta Lanjigarh’s CSR Annual Report for FY 2020-21 highlights the company’s community development endeavours, which impact the lives of over 50,000 people annually, such as:

• Vedanta Hospital, a state-of-the-art medical facility at Lanjigarh, is a front-runner in important medical specialties such as Paediatrics, Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Orthopaedic, for the region. Catering to over 270 villages in the region, the hospital attends to an average of 13,000 patients annually.

• The company established Lanjigarh’s first English medium school – the DAV Vedanta International School, well-equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities like smart classrooms, modern computers etc. More than 1200 students study in the school which has created an aspiration for quality education among local communities.

• The company runs over 50 Nand Ghars, which are modernised anganwadis equipped with televisions for e-learning, safe drinking water and hygienic toilets, in Kalahandi and Rayagada. Nand Ghars act as centres of women & child development, by working in the areas of child health and nutrition, pre-school education, and health & skill development of women.

• Vedanta’s Child Welfare Project, an ongoing project since 2005 runs with an objective of providing basic pre-school facilities for children in the form of nutrition, holistic development and preparing them for formal education. Over 12,000 children have benefitted from this project, till date.

• Over 1127 families have been engaged in various sustainable livelihood initiatives including backyard poultry, mushroom cultivation etc.

• Nearly 550 households have benefitted from the poultry project, earning an additional income of around Rs. 3500-4000 per year.

• Sensitizing villagers towards sustainable development goals and bringing light to the lives of 5000 rural households through clean cooking and clean lighting, Vedanta Lanjigarh has replaced the kerosene/paraffin lanterns with solar lights and wood-fuelled chulhas with fuel efficient ones, supporting the overall health of women and extended study hours for children. Till date, 850 households across 25 villages have been benefitted by this initiative.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant. With its world-class Aluminium Smelters, Alumina Refinery and Power Plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.