Atum Charge launches 10 solar powered charging stations across the country on a single day

ATUM Charge is a self-sustaining solar powered Electric Vehicle universal charging station which has been set up across India to help build an EV Charging infrastructure and to promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

Hyderabad : ATUM Charge launched 10 Universal EV Charging Station across the country. The EV Charging Stations were launched in Pune and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Rae Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Jhajjar (Haryana), Sambalpur (Odisha), Tumkur (Karnataka), Midnapore (West Bengal), Paramathi (Tamil Nadu) and Miryalguda (Telangana). The locations were specifically chosen keeping in mind the company’s strategy of targeting Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns and cities as well as the encouraging rate of adoption of EVs in these states.

ATUM Charge is India’s first 100% Green, Self-Sustaining, Solar-Powered EV Charging Station . ATUM Charge helps customers truly adopt sustainable and eco-friendly ways of commute. Each ATUM Charge EV Charging Station need just about 200 square feet and takes around a week to be installed. The cost of each ATUM Charge station varies on the area available. However, on an average, each station costs around 10 Lakh and can also help in generating employment besides supporting the adoption of EVs.

With the launch of its universal EV charging stations, ATUM Charge, is building an environment-friendly and sustainable eco-system which re-enforces the Company’s commitment towards sustainability. Speaking on the launch of the ATUM Charge Universal EV Charging Stations across India, Vamsi Gaddam, Founder of ATUM Charge, said, “With the launch of 10 ATUM Charge EV Charging Stations, we have renewed our pledge to support the EV ecosystem in India. EVs are the need of the hour as they helps save the environment from harmful emissions and help in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and reducing our fuel costs. ATUM Charge is India’s first 100% Green, Universal EV Charging Station and I invite people and other like-minded corporates to contact us if they are interested in setting up ATUM Charge stations in their towns and cities.”

Currently ATUM Charge has installed 4 KW capacity panels which can conveniently charge up to 10-12 vehicles (2/3/4 wheeler) per day given that any EV today takes between 6-8 hours for a full charge. The facility has three charging sockets. The company will be installing an additional capacity of 6 KW, making it possible to charge 25-30 vehicles per day.

ATUM Charge is a unique EV Charging Station which is very different from other EV charging stations as it uses ATUM, the world’s first Electricity Generating Integrated Solar Roof. It enables the entire electric vehicle charging proposition to move to 100% solar whereas, conventional EV Charging Stations use thermal power to generate electricity. This puts additional pressure on the electricity grid further accentuating the power problem plaguing the country.

The company is looking at tying up with interested corporates and individuals who own land in prime urban areas and are willing to let it out on a lease basis for a period of ten years and beyond. Besides generating a monthly income, on which Visaka will give a year-on-year increment, this would also contribute to making the planet cleaner and lead to the speedier adoption of EVs.

ATUM Charge, the universal EV Charging Stations for all EVs, will also serve as the service station for Atumobile’s ATUM 1.0, a café racer styled e-bike, as well as its official test ride centre. To support its customers and encourage the adoption of EVs, Atumobile customers will be allowed to charge their e-bikes for free, whereas other brand EV owners will only be charged a nominal fee at ATUM Charge Stations. Each ATUM Charge Stations will also have free Wi-Fi and workstations which can be used by people, as a satellite office, as they charge their electric vehicles.