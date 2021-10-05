Skill training-Friends of Coconut Tree (FoCT) starts at KVK Khordha

Bhubaneswar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khordha and Coconut Development Board (CDB), State Centre, Bhubaneswar today jointly started a 6-days training programmes on ‘Friends of Coconut Tree’. Twenty youths of Khordha district joined in the skill development training with objectives to learn coconut tree climbing technique, scientific maintenance of plants and entrepreneurship development in coconut cultivation. Dr. Rajat Kumar Paul, Deputy Director, Odisha State Centre of CDB and Sri A. K. Dash, SMS (Horticulture), KVK-Khordha coordinated the training programme.

Dr. S.K. Swain, Director of ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar inaugurated the training as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the initiatives taken by the KVK and thank CDB for sponsoring the training for the capacity building of the rural youths in the coconut growing coastal district of Odisha.

Mrs. Sasmita Pallei, Technical Officer, State Centre of CDB, Bhubaneswar addressed in the occasion and spoke on the prospects of coconut cultivation in Odisha. She mentioned that CDB looks forward for further cooperation with KVK in achieving broader goal of self-employment through skill development programmes.

Dr. S.S. Giri, Head of KVK-Khordha in his welcome address highlighted the initiatives and majors taken by the KVK during Covid-19 for the capacity building and self-employment of the farming community of the district. He also outlined the training programme.

Sri A.K. Dash, SMS informed that the trainees would be taught on coconut tree climbing up to 35 ft height and also entrepreneurship development. He also proposed the vote of thanks.

